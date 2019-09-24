Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Upped O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position by $929,511; Share Price Rose; Csx (CSX) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $721,490 as Share Value Declined

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3,320 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 4.77 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 63,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.55 million, up from 61,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $394.67. About 491,564 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 7,740 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,022 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,740 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 1,648 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6,648 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.06% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.27% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 39,397 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited accumulated 4,957 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 7,868 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc. B Riley Wealth Inc has 940 shares. Thomas White holds 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 790 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 2,330 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 67,478 shares. Whitebox Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,297 shares. Gladius Management LP invested in 2,167 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,985 shares. 237,730 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Lp. Rampart Mngmt Com Ltd reported 0.26% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Origin Asset Llp holds 50,700 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.01% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 23,882 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 120,825 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp has 71,540 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 419,758 shares. 7,582 were reported by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Guardian Investment Management invested 1.72% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares to 25,072 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA).