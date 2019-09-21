Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Upped Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $21.88 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and cardiovascular disease; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/04/2018 – LLY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 1162.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 119,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 129,872 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05 million shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.02% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 13,332 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership holds 131,188 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Llp has invested 6.36% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1,934 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 270 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wendell David Inc invested 0.64% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amer Int Group owns 83,496 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested 2.22% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.2% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Utah Retirement has 0.14% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Delta Asset Lc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 400 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 202,184 shares. First Commercial Bank invested in 0.51% or 66,442 shares. 8,813 were reported by Clough Capital Partners Ltd Partnership. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 0.07% stake. American Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Adv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Com has 2,400 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 2,899 shares. 1St Source State Bank has 0.49% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 54,020 shares. Bank holds 99,186 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 0.19% stake. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 159,153 shares. Invesco holds 5.06 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corp owns 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 23,735 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

