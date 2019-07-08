Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $36.30 Million; Weis Markets (WMK) Sentiment Is 1.5

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 88.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 46,279 shares with $4.68 million value, down from 405,680 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 5.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 60 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 40 decreased and sold their positions in Weis Markets Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 41 New Position: 19.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 57,296 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $131,780 activity.

More notable recent Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Struggling With Its 7.3% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. for 75,702 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 84,796 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.5% invested in the company for 12,041 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.38% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,001 shares.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $992.55 million. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Deutsche Bank Calls Time on Its Wall Street Dreams – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Bank ETFs Could Join the Dividend Party – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Ltd owns 238,305 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey has 270,477 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel invested in 2.82% or 381,287 shares. Lincoln has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Opus Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Private Trust Com owns 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,562 shares. Westwood Il has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Mgmt owns 34,059 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 2.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd owns 83,288 shares. Maryland Cap Management reported 49,065 shares. 146,256 are held by Captrust. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 6,369 shares to 373,280 valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 5,127 shares and now owns 243,251 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.