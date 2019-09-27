Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $19.69 Million as Valuation Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Its Holding in Atmos Energy Co (ATO) by $684,915

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co (ATO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 6,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 170,469 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00M, down from 176,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Atmos Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 456,150 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 2.79 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: BUSINESS `NEVER BEEN IN STRONGER POSITION’: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Allianc (NYSE:WAL) by 24,545 shares to 904,060 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvb Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 90,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Ent (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37M for 61.86 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 10,384 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lord Abbett & Limited Company reported 350,600 shares. Dean Capital Management invested in 6,496 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 3,297 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Department stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bessemer Limited Liability Company holds 12,790 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. De Burlo Group holds 18,100 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mesirow Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 4,327 are owned by Patten Grp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 201,958 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.19M for 12.68 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,421 shares to 266,103 shares, valued at $30.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

