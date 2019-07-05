Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered by $322,493 Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,426 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, up from 104,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,563 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 103,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares to 36,605 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 86,734 shares to 680,606 shares, valued at $54.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 47,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.