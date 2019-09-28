Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Raised O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shorts Raised By 31.93%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) had an increase of 31.93% in short interest. UBA’s SI was 495,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.93% from 375,200 shares previously. With 100,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s short sellers to cover UBA’s short positions. The SI to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s float is 1.69%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 86,603 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 2,519 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 63,753 shares with $23.55M value, up from 61,234 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $30.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 269,350 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’

Among 2 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $400 lowest target. $421.67’s average target is 6.89% above currents $394.48 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.19% stake. Meritage Port Mgmt owns 21,527 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Lc has 2,861 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. First Foundation owns 46,115 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 3.39M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc owns 1,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Twin Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 870 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 270,077 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,418 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 1.06M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 2,618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. 150 shares were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $55,250 on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Mexican Acquisition Likely To Contribute At A Slower Rate Than Domestic – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. BIDDLE WILLING L bought $8,112 worth of stock or 480 shares. Biddle Catherine U had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $895.21 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.53 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush & Com holds 76,590 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc owns 47,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 462,168 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 66,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 28,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bankshares De has 59 shares. 210,992 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. 40,260 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Grace White New York reported 0.36% stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 38,675 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc accumulated 2,285 shares. First Manhattan owns 94,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 89 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr.