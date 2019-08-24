Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Position in Conocophillips (COP) Has Boosted by $420,354; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 6,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 373,280 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, up from 366,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.