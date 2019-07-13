Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Maintains Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Nike (NKE) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $304,080 as Stock Value Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05M, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares to 860,600 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,000 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 1.94 million shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 1.15% or 75,833 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,002 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 132,238 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 62,251 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 19,982 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 569 shares. Miller Investment Ltd Partnership holds 5,270 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 369,991 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bragg Financial Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,235 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc owns 1,155 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital stated it has 0.35% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Murphy Cap Mgmt has 9,880 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 27,051 shares. 14,376 are owned by Metropolitan Life. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1.09 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). S&Co reported 95,029 shares. 22 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru. The Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dillon And Assocs Incorporated reported 3.04% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd stated it has 262,932 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,397 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Air Products And Chemicals’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.