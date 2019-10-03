Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lifted Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.48 Million; Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Share Price Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 4,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,558 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $366. About 554,283 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 13,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, down from 23,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 366,129 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.92% or 126,500 shares. Magnetar Lc has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,101 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group owns 1.04M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 10 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.34% or 13,071 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 70,777 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.07 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability owns 11,039 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ct holds 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 15,524 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 31,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited invested in 0.09% or 238,579 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,906 shares to 20,155 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 2,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.26 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.