Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 3,196 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 107,426 shares with $26.01 million value, up from 104,230 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $121.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $275.71. About 406,852 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had an increase of 21.54% in short interest. PEYUF’s SI was 11.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.54% from 9.72M shares previously. With 57,500 avg volume, 205 days are for PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)’s short sellers to cover PEYUF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.0733 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3833. About 5,691 shares traded. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -5.27% below currents $275.71 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $225 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Nomura maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura initiated it with “Hold” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,249 shares to 47,624 valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 359,401 shares and now owns 46,279 shares. Ishares Inc was reduced too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s Luckin counts cost of Starbucks battle, looks to break even – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

