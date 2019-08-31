Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increases Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.17 Million as Shares Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05M, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 129,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.11M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares to 10,286 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,624 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 59,196 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.12% or 5,785 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.24% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Old National Financial Bank In stated it has 0.34% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Luminus Ltd Co has 4.93% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ajo Lp holds 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 7,085 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 14,341 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Personal Capital Advisors has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Canandaigua Savings Bank And has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. 10,692 are owned by Somerset Trust. Mckinley Ltd Co Delaware has 24,040 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

