Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increases Holding in Cintas (CTAS); As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Cut by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,996 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90M, up from 140,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $260.76. About 368,520 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 286,647 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Reaffirmed Its Guidance for the Full Yr 2018; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EPS WITHIN 1ST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600 on Tuesday, February 12. FROOMAN THOMAS E also sold $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares to 46,279 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,286 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.48 million for 13.60 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

