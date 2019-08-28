Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Its Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $24.39 Million; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 381,177 shares traded or 121.79% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 30/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Holds Run-Off Vote as Opposition Shows Narrow Lead; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Sierra Wireless; 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 252.3M Leones 182-day Bills at Yield 8.53%; 30/03/2018 – Whistling Rabbit Press and Southern Mono Historical Society Announce the Eastern Sierra Book Festival; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CHAIR KENT THEXTON IS NAMED INTERIM CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 463.8 Million Leones 91-day Bills On Mar 14; 05/04/2018 – Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sierra Wireless Loading The Flywheel – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Sierra Wireless Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Is This $15 Stock the Next Million-Dollar Opportunity? – Profit Confidential” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Promising Internet of Things Stocks for 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 6,297 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,706 were accumulated by Investment Advsr Lc. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 583,024 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 103,898 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.18% or 5.89 million shares. Fosun holds 16,630 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 65,266 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 23,851 shares. Haverford Trust Co stated it has 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Company reported 26,355 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 26,776 shares. 1.44 million were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,758 shares.