Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $548,259 as Market Valuation Declined; Dillon & Associates Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $1.70 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 14,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $175.37. About 4.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $340.27. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares to 107,397 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Ltd Liability reported 7,425 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc has 9,702 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 1,127 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc reported 65 shares. Eqis Cap reported 1,122 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 60,850 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 3.68M shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 1.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 38,336 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Liability reported 701 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company owns 145,212 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation accumulated 63,632 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 4,991 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 3,585 shares. 11,300 are owned by Birinyi Assoc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard invested in 45.46M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Advisory Corp owns 1,000 shares. Moreover, Holderness has 0.59% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,901 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartline Corp reported 65,484 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Us Bancshares De reported 51,257 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 320 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 16,135 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Provise Management Group Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,274 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 6,554 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Limited holds 2,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

