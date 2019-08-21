Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $679,440; Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $62.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05M, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $227.4. About 71,443 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 500,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 69,230 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Public Storage’s (PSA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – Report as per June 30, 2019 – First half of 2019 sends promising signals. – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares to 737,526 shares, valued at $86.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,002 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.21% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 600,098 shares. Private Trust Na holds 3,581 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth reported 400 shares. Automobile Association reported 328,875 shares stake. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 5,909 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,291 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 53,392 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited accumulated 1,948 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6.92M are held by Capital International Invsts. Bamco Inc Ny holds 34,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Management Ca owns 1,996 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr invested in 0.03% or 2,402 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fincl Ser has invested 1.84% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tiaa Cref Invest Management has 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 995,960 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,444 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 0.5% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 1,275 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Manufacturers Life The owns 188,386 shares. Stifel Financial holds 340,100 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 16,968 shares. Carderock Cap Inc holds 19,708 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 2,000 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 12,600 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares to 107,397 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,261 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.