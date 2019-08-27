Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Boosted by $24.39 Million as Share Price Rose; Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 612,936 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 309.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 23,592 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 2.64 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,389 shares to 246 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) by 73,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,154 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greatmark Invest Prns Inc invested 0.83% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Financial has 0.76% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,396 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 118,425 are held by Duff Phelps Inv Management Com. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 2.22 million shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 188,030 shares. Hl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,834 shares. North Point Managers Oh has 141,459 shares. Axa has 123,027 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.13% or 54.88M shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Group, Texas-based fund reported 41,386 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Limited Co holds 0.11% or 2,646 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt owns 2.94 million shares. Pitcairn Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,498 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 517,214 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,394 shares. Churchill Corporation owns 180,069 shares. Mcrae Capital Incorporated holds 7,360 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 664,472 shares. United Asset Strategies has 55,931 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 62,580 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 539 shares in its portfolio. 263,134 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 42,078 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 12,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 0.07% stake.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,279 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).