Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.40 Million; Shares Rose; Meredith (MDP) Stock Value Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.20 Million

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, up from 157,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 38.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 149,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,300 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.37 million, down from 825,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 221,005 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH COMPLETES SALE OF TIME INC. UK TO EPIRIS; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 21/03/2018 – Meredith:Continues Aggressive Execution of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 25/04/2018 – TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 257,766 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 10,875 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fruth Inv Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Of Vermont holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 8,570 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.01% or 4,656 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,001 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amg Funds Limited Liability Co holds 33,025 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 72,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 48,140 shares to 68,930 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 92,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,823 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 3.35 million shares. Plancorp Ltd accumulated 14,330 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,878 were reported by Hrt Financial Ltd. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y accumulated 4.76% or 30,267 shares. Community Invest Co owns 116,616 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based S R Schill And has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 369,849 are held by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp. The Missouri-based Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Mgmt Va reported 3,072 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Leisure Mngmt holds 1.77% or 15,056 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.48% stake. Coastline Trust Com holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,433 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.93M shares. First Bancshares And Of Newtown holds 53,526 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.