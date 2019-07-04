Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Upped Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $317,421

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 41,928 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,598 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,326 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).