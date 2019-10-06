Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Upped Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Boosted by $338,048 as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 12,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 64.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 35,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 55,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 5,000 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Fin Inc accumulated 30,815 shares. New York-based Capital Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Contravisory Mngmt Incorporated reported 606 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,225 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects owns 14,261 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 34,136 shares. Guardian Investment holds 3.07% or 46,030 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ws Lllp owns 67,133 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 47,337 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,361 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,727 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth accumulated 1,373 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Company has 16,755 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 2.3% or 22.49M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Invest Rech owns 358,597 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 93,988 shares. 312,674 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sawgrass Asset Management Lc invested in 2.22% or 929,739 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 56,061 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Co reported 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP has 27,981 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Co stated it has 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Com has 1.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 107,745 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Oh reported 14,412 shares stake.