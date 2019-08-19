Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Upped Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $773,432 as Stock Value Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position by $1.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 107,426 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01 million, up from 104,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $276.21. About 501,078 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 47,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.48. About 1.01 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 26,090 shares to 151,318 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,400 shares. Discovery Llc Ct has 423,000 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 0.67% or 41,660 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Ltd holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hamel Assoc Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Optimum Advsr invested in 0.45% or 10,058 shares. Vigilant Limited Com owns 1,525 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Com holds 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 6,265 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 2,760 shares. 777,186 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Canandaigua National Bank & Company invested 0.51% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 61,830 shares. Capital Ltd Liability reported 22,610 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.16 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,624 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).