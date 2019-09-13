Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake as Share Value Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holding by $2.82 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 230.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 33,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,699 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 53,577 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 601,542 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT LANDED SAFELY AT PHL AT ABOUT 11:20 AM ET; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 50 FLIGHTS CANCELED THURSDAY DUE TO INSPECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS AT MEDIA BRIEFING

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,421 shares to 266,103 shares, valued at $30.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,455 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Co reported 0.05% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 441 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 116,378 shares stake. Tillar owns 34,716 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,000 shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 48,800 shares stake. Vanguard holds 36.19M shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Arizona State Retirement System reported 138,004 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 21,459 shares. Todd Asset Limited Com has 436,183 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0.01% or 110,323 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 250 shares. 3,856 are held by Oakworth Capital. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 21,298 shares to 35,922 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,573 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).