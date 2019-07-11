Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding By $416,790; Nabors Industries LTD. (NBR) SI Decreased By 5.93%

Nabors Industries LTD. (NYSE:NBR) had a decrease of 5.93% in short interest. NBR’s SI was 52.34 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.93% from 55.64M shares previously. With 10.37 million avg volume, 5 days are for Nabors Industries LTD. (NYSE:NBR)’s short sellers to cover NBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.655. About 2.48 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 80,703 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Element Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 176,776 shares. Central Asset Investments And Mgmt Holdg (Hk) Limited accumulated 2,400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Plc has invested 0.34% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Appleton Ma reported 14,535 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Brinker owns 0.25% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 40,157 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 361,786 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 210,294 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.3% or 488,648 shares. Whittier holds 52,996 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 16.97M shares. Finemark Bancshares holds 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3,095 shares. 24,246 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Vision Mngmt holds 1.74% or 37,744 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 1.24 million shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $181.32 million for 92.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio. On Thursday, January 31 Demsey John sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,179 shares. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. O’HARE MICHAEL sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of stock. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 6,369 shares to 373,280 valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,789 shares and now owns 600,626 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, February 6. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. DA Davidson maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $179 target. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $897.58 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 4 report.