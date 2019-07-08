Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $36.30 Million; As Kennedy (KW) Share Price Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 291,566 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 283,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 920,627 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. It is down 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 53,591 shares to 68,311 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) by 5,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. Shares for $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $282,555 was made by Bowen Trevor on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,008 shares to 60,037 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.