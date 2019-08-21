Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Cadence Bank Na Lowered Stake

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 4.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 4.14M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares to 167,606 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Network Lc invested in 0.3% or 90,247 shares. 89,109 are owned by Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability. Howland Ltd Llc accumulated 32,165 shares. Legacy Cap Partners reported 0.16% stake. Sei Investments Com owns 1.15M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Com owns 4.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 67,000 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc reported 42,109 shares. Pnc Financial Gru holds 0.96% or 9.46 million shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 4,657 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Eagle Management holds 0.01% or 19,897 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,180 shares. Montecito National Bank & Tru holds 0.87% or 28,179 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank invested 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Rech Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,853 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,583 are owned by First Interstate National Bank. 90,108 were reported by Murphy Capital Incorporated. Moreover, Stanley has 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Interactive Finance Advsr invested in 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corp Oh invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Chester Advsrs Inc reported 4,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 20.88M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,545 shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.89% stake. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Td Cap Lc stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc stated it has 166,725 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Cap Advsrs L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 95,664 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 2.76% or 273,931 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.