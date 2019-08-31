Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Sentiment Is 1.32

Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 299 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 227 decreased and sold stock positions in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 49.65 million shares, down from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 185 Increased: 175 New Position: 124.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,674 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 41,111 shares with $7.81 million value, down from 43,785 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.61 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82M shares traded or 1473.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 5,127 shares to 243,251 valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Worldpay Inc stake by 7,008 shares and now owns 60,037 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.