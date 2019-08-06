Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Raised Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) SI Increased By 2.61%

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) had an increase of 2.61% in short interest. MTSI’s SI was 8.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.61% from 8.35 million shares previously. With 995,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s short sellers to cover MTSI’s short positions. The SI to Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s float is 19.06%. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 430,346 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 6,369 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 373,280 shares with $24.91 million value, up from 366,911 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 3.11M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,249 shares to 47,624 valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 359,401 shares and now owns 46,279 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Limited Com has invested 0.98% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.45% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 14,472 shares. Rbf Lc owns 5,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 20,684 shares. Davis R M owns 316,648 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 961,714 shares. Beacon holds 0.17% or 15,609 shares. Murphy Management holds 0.12% or 12,090 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.3% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. 12,530 were accumulated by First National Trust. Welch Group Inc Lc, Alabama-based fund reported 2,704 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 27,813 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited has invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 21,776 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Td Asset Mgmt has 38,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,186 shares. Daruma Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.6% or 314,491 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 30,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 16,173 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.06% or 32,509 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management reported 129,890 shares. 87,108 are owned by Tiaa Cref Lc. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 235,430 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider OCAMPO JOHN L bought $1.33M. 4,000 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares with value of $68,320 were sold by Croteau John.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Among 2 analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has $15 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is -26.81% below currents $19.58 stock price. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of MTSI in report on Wednesday, March 27 to “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

