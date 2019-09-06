Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 10,096 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 167,606 shares with $23.43M value, up from 157,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 18.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 2,798 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 17,943 shares with $1.99M value, up from 15,145 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $250.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.73% above currents $128.58 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Lc has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,578 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 8,860 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 5,385 shares. Montag A And Inc invested in 164,615 shares. Icon Advisers owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,400 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc invested in 203 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First City Cap Management invested in 1.38% or 13,708 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 20,444 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 175,461 shares. World Asset has 172,586 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 25,825 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 340,604 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 34,664 shares. 44,430 were reported by Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 70,000 shares to 7,554 valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 25,453 shares and now owns 4,347 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 11.40% above currents $138.84 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”.