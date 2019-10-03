Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.57 Million; Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Holder Aqr Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.72 Million as Share Price Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 969.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 63.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 95,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 54,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 150,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 69,823 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold DCOM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.91 million shares or 1.28% more from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 28,453 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,922 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 56,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 3.09 million shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Northern accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 48,546 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 78,031 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorp holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Principal Finance Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 245,801 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 944,434 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 635,800 shares stake.

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.65 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 150,531 shares to 230,103 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 80,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).