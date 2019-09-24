Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.52 Million as Valuation Rose; Greenlight Capital Cut Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position as Stock Price Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15M, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 761,401 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,021 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 46,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi

Another recent and important AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 299 shares stake. Mangrove Prns owns 1.52% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 258,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 630,633 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 40,482 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 89,874 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31,929 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ejf Ltd Llc owns 33,407 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cornerstone has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 12,122 were reported by Allstate. Ci Investments Incorporated holds 0.19% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 656,600 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.14% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,797 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 106,226 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 336,882 shares to 676,882 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 23,585 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Davidson Investment holds 281,449 shares. Caxton LP owns 5,469 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Grp owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,502 shares. Westover Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 42,931 are owned by Lincoln. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.82% or 212,290 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Comm Fincl Bank invested in 1.53% or 1.22M shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability invested 2.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluestein R H & has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd holds 227,458 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 13.48M shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd stated it has 101,207 shares or 3.64% of all its holdings.