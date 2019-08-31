Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Holding By $420,354; Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $23.93 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 50.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 172,168 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 171,761 shares with $24.03 million value, down from 343,929 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 6,369 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 373,280 shares with $24.91 million value, up from 366,911 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $57.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 52.17% above currents $52.18 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & holds 253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L owns 9,500 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 60 shares. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Virtu Ltd Company reported 7,608 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.49% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 21,276 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Canal Ins accumulated 1.7% or 75,000 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 2,691 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neumann Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,268 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 720,971 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 34,175 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Haverford Tru reported 44,504 shares stake.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 337,000 shares to 881,000 valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 8,218 shares and now owns 228,602 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Federated Pa stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riverbridge has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iron Limited Liability Co invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0.67% or 33,523 shares. Regions Corporation holds 468,335 shares. 17,600 are held by Beach Mgmt Ltd. Strategic Global Advsr has 17,301 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 163,038 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 17,883 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has 45,650 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 4.11% or 35,247 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd reported 1.52 million shares. Dana Advsrs Incorporated holds 56,262 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11.34 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.