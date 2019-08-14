Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted By $24.39 Million Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed By $499,200 Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 3,200 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 132,673 shares with $20.73M value, down from 135,873 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $147.71. About 326,577 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 23.44% above currents $147.71 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09M for 16.49 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

