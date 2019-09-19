Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Decreased Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $19.69 Million as Stock Price Declined; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 109,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 7.83M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.44M, down from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 586,068 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 244,942 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON INSPECTIONS IN EMPLOYEE MESSAGE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 12.98 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,307 shares to 108,733 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,103 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Llc has 19,546 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 500 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 10,386 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 2,562 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 17,874 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 5,490 are held by Bb&T Corp. Pecaut And owns 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,300 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech invested in 0.04% or 82,278 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 993 shares. Kopp Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 11,188 shares. Westpac owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 184,813 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 0.13% or 6,500 shares. World Asset Management owns 32,583 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 291,914 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 18,215 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 2,320 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 22 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Co owns 18,493 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.72% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.60M shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.54% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 284,034 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mngmt Corp Va stated it has 0.79% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 56,892 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.27% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 43,936 shares. 16,996 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.32 million for 5.40 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 159,379 shares to 474,151 shares, valued at $61.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.