Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Decreased Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $19.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $771,738

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 193.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 2,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,226 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Manufacturer of engine that blew up last week on a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing before the; 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California Employees Retirement owns 1.00 million shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 0.9% or 17,901 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 6,788 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors invested in 1.50 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor owns 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 94,238 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.69% or 53,098 shares. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 15,079 shares stake. Eqis holds 0.03% or 952 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1,084 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Strategic Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 2,893 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4,978 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,245 shares to 1,129 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Com accumulated 10,906 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 16,741 shares stake. Hamel Assoc Incorporated holds 55,300 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3,225 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 157,101 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin invested in 794,570 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amg Natl Tru Commercial Bank owns 33,494 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Burney stated it has 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Winch Advisory Llc has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 149 shares. 5.11M are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Sun Life owns 400 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

