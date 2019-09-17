Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $19.69 Million; Share Value Declined; As Telus (TU) Share Value Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Raised Its Holding by $930,312

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 25,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 131,238 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 105,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 220,823 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 2.39M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,004 shares to 15,923 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,487 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.27% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 67,870 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.25% or 1.30M shares. Paragon Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 30,439 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 14,999 shares. Moreover, Tillar has 0.99% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,716 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,935 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 279,581 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Company invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 4,821 shares. Profund Limited Liability stated it has 15,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Horizon Lc accumulated 2.15% or 62,245 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,833 shares to 7,333 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 13.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.