Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Tuesday Morning (TUES) SI Decreased By 25.69%

Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) had a decrease of 25.69% in short interest. TUES’s SI was 6.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.69% from 8.34 million shares previously. With 1.36 million avg volume, 5 days are for Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES)’s short sellers to cover TUES’s short positions. The SI to Tuesday Morning Corp’s float is 18.35%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.0175 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6325. About 37,640 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 37.89% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 86.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 226,605 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 36,605 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 263,210 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $74.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 4.99M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 530 FROM SFR 475; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SEES POLISH INTEREST RATES ON HOLD THROUGHT 2019; 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $1.7 BLN A YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Baby Bunting Target Lifted 5% to A$2.10/Share by Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT PROJECTS CO’S TOTAL REVENUE TO DECLINE 5 PCT IN 2018 DUE TO DIVESTITURES AND PATENT EXPIRATION PRESSURES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna has invested 0.45% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wright Ser holds 0.12% or 7,125 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.51 million shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communications invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 100,000 are owned by Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,068 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Inc Limited Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4.01M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 0.26% or 15,720 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The accumulated 10.43M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Stoneridge owns 19,424 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 580,563 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 797,270 shares stake. First Fincl In has 512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 61.02 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Citigroup Inc invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 236,752 shares to 261,682 valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,789 shares and now owns 600,626 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell” on Friday, February 1. Credit Suisse maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.26 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $424,024 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Becker Steven R bought $330,274 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) or 190,100 shares.

More notable recent Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tuesday Morning: Patience Has Run Out – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 84% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Morning Corporation announces New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 28.35 million shares or 4.58% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 947,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. 360,523 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.83M shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 2.26 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 19,035 shares. Kbc Gru Inc Nv has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 14,383 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 107,171 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Tctc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 69,558 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Us Comml Bank De has 180,706 shares. 375 were reported by Howe Rusling. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES).