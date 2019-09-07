Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $535,350; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Fragasso Group Inc

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 5,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 9,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 62,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 50,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 81,552 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,576 shares to 146,883 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 236,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

