Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 28.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 928,800 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 2.36M shares with $20.51 million value, down from 3.29 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 10,096 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 167,606 shares with $23.43M value, up from 157,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 5.66% above currents $11.31 stock price. Caesars had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

