Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.62 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Kings Point Capital Management Holds Stake in Visa (V)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1179% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,431 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 319,320 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 18,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 186,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97M, up from 167,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 151,626 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 100% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.00M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 2.39M shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 969 shares in its portfolio. Covington Investment Advsr Inc holds 1.36% or 29,879 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,396 shares. Farmers Bancorporation owns 4.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,935 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 2.94% or 122,482 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 254,099 shares. Osterweis Capital Management holds 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 136,507 shares. First Western Management stated it has 4.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 115,309 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Jensen Investment Mgmt reported 2.90 million shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smithfield Tru has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shell Asset Management Com has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd has 40,742 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Service Gp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,716 shares. Harbour Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,138 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Communications has invested 1.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Plancorp Ltd has 2,478 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 391 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Overbrook Mngmt invested in 35,988 shares. Conning invested in 0.16% or 28,698 shares. 41,215 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Sol Cap Management stated it has 2,586 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 62,466 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 18,873 shares. Amp Capital accumulated 1.34 million shares. Riverpark Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,132 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares to 45,283 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,929 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).