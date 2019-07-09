Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $359,817; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Its Mueller Water Products (MWA) Stake by $2.28 Million as Valuation Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 228,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Mueller Water Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 116,009 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 6,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 593,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 12.30M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 241,012 shares to 271,729 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 169,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,374 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 85,857 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 2.12M shares. Menta Cap reported 18,231 shares stake. Crawford Counsel owns 1.34 million shares. Principal Financial Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 139,744 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 10,454 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 18,278 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Tortoise Advsr Limited Company invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 16,822 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,346 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.06% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 17,741 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,279 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

