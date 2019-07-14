Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position; CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ORDINARY (CGIFF) Sellers Increased By 320% Their Shorts

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had an increase of 320% in short interest. CGIFF’s SI was 58,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 320% from 14,000 shares previously. With 7,700 avg volume, 8 days are for CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)’s short sellers to cover CGIFF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 900 shares traded. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 3,576 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 146,883 shares with $28.05M value, up from 143,307 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Friday, April 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of APD in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Com has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Finemark Natl Bank And Trust, Florida-based fund reported 3,275 shares. Barbara Oil Company reported 4,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,503 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 2,319 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cetera Advsr reported 1,139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 36,013 shares. American National Registered Advisor Inc reported 2,112 shares stake. 257 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. First National Tru Communication holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,757 shares. 9,914 were reported by Albert D Mason. Girard Prns Ltd invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Choate Investment Advsr has 2,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.