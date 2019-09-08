Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $425,318; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Were Volatile While Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $5.29 Million Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, up from 253,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.08 million market cap company. It closed at $4.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset owns 62,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt Lp reported 11.44 million shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). North Star Mgmt Corporation has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Oak Hill Advisors Lp has 3.9% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 521,060 shares. Illinois-based Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.45% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Gp Inc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Utd Capital Advisers Lc holds 0% or 19,913 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Prudential Public Ltd Co has 117,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Inv Group Limited Liability Com reported 149,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 3.24 million shares.

More recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares to 47,624 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,286 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).