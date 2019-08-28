Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) Holder Greenleaf Trust Increased Stake by $355,524; Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 1.02M shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 07/03/2018 – The Royal Bank of Scotland plc – Stabilisation Notice; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: RBS working on secret plot to create digital challenger bank; 30/05/2018 – RBS CFO: SURPRISED IF UK STARTS SELLING STAKE IMMEDIATELY; 20/04/2018 – UK Government Investments appoints new head to manage Britain’s RBS stake; 28/03/2018 – Nationwide Bids for RBS Funds to Compete in Business Lending; 30/05/2018 – RBS: DATE OF STEVENSON DEPARTURE BE CONFIRMED IN DUE COURSE; 30/05/2018 – RBS departure raises doubts […]; 06/03/2018 – NY:SETTLEMENT ON RBS’S RMBS PRACTICES LEADING UP TO FINL CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – RBS- WITH EXCEPTION OF FRANK DANGEARD, ALL DIRECTORS OF ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC WILL CONTINUE TO BE DIRECTORS OF RING- FENCED BANK ENTITIES

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 812,303 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.92% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 48,603 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 123 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,230 shares. Assetmark has 174 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 17,971 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amica Retiree holds 580 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As accumulated 13,712 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 295,164 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 263,973 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

