Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Its Position; Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stake by $1.59 Million

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 681,395 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 25.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 27/04/2018 – RBS Mr. Dangeard to be Chaiman of NatWest Markets PLC; 28/05/2018 – Britain could sell 3 bln pound stake in RBS as soon as this week -Sky News; 22/03/2018 – Head of agency managing Britain’s RBS stake sale to quit; 27/04/2018 – RBS PLC 1Q EPS 6.6p; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI BRITISH BANK – MERGER WOULD VALUE EACH ALAWWAL BANK SHARE AT SAR 16.3 AND ALAWWAL BANK EXISTING ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL AT APPROXIMATELY SAR 18.6 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – RBS: Ring-Fencing Transfer Program Needs to Be Approved by Court; 30/05/2018 – RBS CHAIRMAN: ALL RESOLUTIONS PASSED EXCEPT RESOLUTION 27; 26/03/2018 – IRSH: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc – Stabilisation Notice; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – THIS REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 28.5% TO THE ALAWWAL BANK SHARE PRICE AS OF 14 MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – RBS £3.5bn pension deficit plug lifts payout hopes

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 35,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,590 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 43,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 92,023 shares traded or 39.25% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.74M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 881,663 shares to 883,954 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 121,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity. 2,100 shares valued at $95,886 were bought by HIATT THOMAS on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 3,672 shares valued at $166,672 was sold by DE BATTY JILL A. Another trade for 1,991 shares valued at $89,974 was made by Steiner Jonathan P on Wednesday, February 6.

