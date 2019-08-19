Royal Bank Of Canada Upped Its Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $2.67 Million; At&T (T) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Lifted Stake by $2.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 16.59 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 48,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 119,042 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 70,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 1.03 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust Co invested in 17,085 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Johnson has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Axa reported 2.50M shares. Hillswick Asset Management Limited Com invested 6.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 25,999 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 155,519 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg I holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 130,915 shares. Moreover, Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,393 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd holds 1.89M shares. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc has 323,268 shares. Cetera Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8.80 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Point Trust And Ser N A accumulated 157,469 shares or 2.57% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc accumulated 0.32% or 33,600 shares. 324,091 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Fincl has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 265 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 169,715 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 173,684 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 719,819 shares. 12,758 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Systematic Fin Management LP accumulated 284,532 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Oakworth Cap owns 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 33,010 shares. Andra Ap invested in 44,300 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn, California-based fund reported 639,200 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 962 shares.

