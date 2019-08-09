Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed Eplus (PLUS) Stake by $513,832; Stock Value Declined; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding by $756,666

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 310,782 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 316,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 43,659 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $335.5. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $14.59 million for 18.82 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

