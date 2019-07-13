Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed By $1.56 Million Its Borgwarner (BWA) Holding; ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ASTPF) Shorts Raised By 50.96%

ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASTPF) had an increase of 50.96% in short interest. ASTPF’s SI was 23,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 50.96% from 15,700 shares previously. It closed at $31.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 41,109 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 465,721 shares with $17.89M value, down from 506,830 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $8.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.40M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 2.88M shares to 2.92 million valued at $347.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arista Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:ANET) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 7,800 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.