Royal Bank Of Canada Stake In Zillow Group (Z) Was Has Raised; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 2.18M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 294.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 25,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 8,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 123,860 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 10,718 shares to 203,285 shares, valued at $19.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (EDV) by 25,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,680 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Zillow Group At $20, Earn 8.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Zillow Group Worth Buying After Last Month’s Drop? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zillow Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: Z,ZG,TRNO,YRD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS hires C-Suite successor to champion sustainability efforts – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 123,900 shares to 214,341 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,650 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.06% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 5,514 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 4.46M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 224,338 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 695,760 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 34,286 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 122,139 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Architects invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 5,802 were accumulated by Zwj Inv Counsel. Moreover, Motco has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). King Wealth has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,300 shares.