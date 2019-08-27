Royal Bank Of Canada Stake In Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Was Increased; Grubhub (GRUB) Holding Has Raised by Robotti Robert

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 18766.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 56,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 4.22M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 2.00 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 72,524 shares to 9,069 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 85,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,174 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (NYSE:CNQ).