Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake Has Raised by Barometer Capital Management Inc; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Value Declined, Artal Group Sa Cut Its Holding

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 92,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 252,050 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 1.17M shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR SEES VERY THIN MARGINS IN RATES TRADING BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO TARGET MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH, SEEING MINOR SKEWS TO PORTFOLIO BUT NOTHING SIGNIFICANT; 07/05/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Top RBC mining banker quits to join Standard Chartered; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 21/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 500,173 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp accumulated 8,879 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 756,141 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,067 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.04% or 104,449 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0% or 32,800 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,981 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 234,539 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 496,548 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company holds 5,470 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,800 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1.06M shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fmr Limited Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 1.60 million shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $102.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 70,797 shares to 24,095 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).