Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake; Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Holding Maintained by Msdc Management Lp

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 26,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 5.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.65M, up from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 428,001 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Raging River’s search for relevance, RBC’s gender diversity ETF; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC MEDIA EVENT ENDS IN TORONTO; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 14/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$105 FROM C$103; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES `RELATIVELY STABLE’ DELINQUENCIES IN CANADA BANKING; 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.28% or $0.062 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 66,529 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 369,185 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $336.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 648,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,669 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR.